How to spend a weekend in Tallinn, Estonia

In many ways, Estonia can be a little hard to pin down. There are clear cultural parallels with its Nordic neighbour, Finland, across the water, but a centuries-long relationship with Russia — including the former Soviet Union — mean things are a little more complicated. Ever focused on the future, this nation in northeast Europe has carved its own niche and offers something entirely unique for a short-haul escape.



What to expect? The secret of Tallinn’s Old Town — all cobbled lanes, slender-steepled churches and medieval architecture — has long been out, but the Estonian capital is also a modern and progressive city, too, and a burgeoning hub of creativity and technology.



The cuisine will also catch first-time visitors by surprise, with dishes drawing heavily on the excellence of the produce coming from Estonia’s remarkable larder. The country has no shortage of space for producers, either — head out of Tallinn and you’ll quickly see just how sparsely populated a nation this is. Without people, animals have moved in to fill the wild, wooded wilderness, and a trip to one of Estonia’s national parks can include meetings with bears, elk and wolves. Throw in beautiful baroque mansions, excellent beer and an established sauna culture, and there’s suddenly far more here than you can possibly squeeze into one weekend.

DAY ONE

City and sea

Morning

There’s no denying the beauty of Tallinn’s labyrinthine Old Town. Magnificently preserved, its medieval Hanseatic architecture attracts visitors from around the world. A group tour will ensure you don’t miss any of the highlights, but if you’re going solo, Raekoja plats (a square beside Tallinn Town Hall) will help you get your bearings. The buildings framing the square are endlessly photogenic — none more so than the mighty, gothic town hall itself — but look out for the Raeapteek, a pharmacy that’s been in use since the 1400s and said to be Europe’s oldest. Follow your nose around the cobbled streets and lanes, and head up Toompea Hill to admire the Estonian parliament buildings, the palatial Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and sensational city views.



Afternoon

With historic Tallinn in the bag, it’s time to look to the city’s more futuristic side, at Telliskivi Creative City. This former wreck of an area is now home to dozens of creative start-ups. An easy walk from the Old Town, much of the architecture is industrial on the outside but with inventive gems to discover within. Fotografiska is unmissable: part museum, part gallery, it’s home to permanent and temporary photography exhibitions, not to mention an excellent restaurant. Opposite, La Muu is an incredibly popular local ice cream shop. Around the corner, you’ll find a coffee shop, a brewery and the Junimperium Distillery — a producer of artisan gins — sitting side by side, with the Vintage Beauty OÜ furniture shop opposite.



Evening

Head towards the seafront, where you’ll find Põhjala Brewery & Tap Room. Set inside a cavernous facility that also houses its own restaurant and sauna, it has 24 house-brewed beers on tap. The surrounding Kalamaja district is also undergoing massive regeneration, with Noblessner Port unrecognisable from its days as the main submarine shipyard of Imperial Russia. Instead of belching chimneys, you’ll now find excellent restaurants and bars, as well as the Proto Invention Factory, a sort of theme park for virtual reality and prototype technology set in a former warehouse. From here, head to the new Iglupark and its black-wood saunas. Watch the sunset, then round off a spell in the steam rooms with a plunge into the icy Baltic Sea.