How to spend five days in the Pyrenees of Catalonia

Day four: La Seu d’Urgell and Aigüestortes i Estany of Saint Maurici National Park

La Seu d’Urgell lies just minutes from Andorra and is overlooked by the imposing Serra del Cadí mountains. The town’s highlight is the Cathedral of Santa María, the only Romanesque cathedral still standing in Catalonia. It’s worth lingering here for a cafe con leche in the sun before driving two and half hours west into the Vall de Boí, which lies on the border with Aragón.

This verdant, deep-sided valley is surrounded by some of the highest mountains in the Pyrenees and is known for the Romanesque churches (collectively a UNESCO World Heritage Site) in the villages of Taüll (also home to the Pyrenees’ highest ski resort), Erill la Vall and Barruera.

In the afternoon, drive a few minutes to Catalonia’s only national park: Aigüestortes i Estany of Saint Maurici National Park, home to mountain lakes, waterfalls and ravines. Spend the night in any of the nearby villages, where you’ll find restaurants with menus that draw on the best ingredients from lake and mountain, such as wild mushrooms, lamb, beef and river trout. As darkness descends, look to the skies — the display of celestial brilliance on show will instantly make it apparent why the park has been named a Starlight Reserve by UNESCO. Near Vall de Boí, just over 50 km away, you'll also find Val d'Aran — the westernmost valley of the Pyrenees, home to the Baqueira ski resort and its renowned medieval villages, where walkers strike out from unique stone houses along ravines, glacial lakes and wildflower-speckled meadows. You can also access the National Park from here.