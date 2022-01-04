The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Travel Geeks: how to plan the ultimate sailing trip — 8 February 2022
A sailing trip is a great way to see a destination at your own pace. Whether you’re an experienced sailor or stepping onto a boat for the first time, our expert panel will help you put together the best possible sailing adventure.
Our next Travel Geeks event takes place on Tuesday 8 February 2022, from 19.00 to 20.00.
Whether you want to charter a yacht and plot your own course, have a sailing professional take the helm while you relax, or join a family-friendly sociable flotilla, we’ll have plenty of ideas and advice to help you organise the ultimate sailing trip. We’ll discuss setting itineraries for everyone: whether you're a beginner or an advanced sailor, and whether you want to sail the South Pacific or the Mediterranean. Expert insider knowledge will cover improving your skills on the water, choosing a boat for your trip, packing advice, and how to choose the best trip for you — whether you're seeking family time, wild adventure, a romantic break or winter sun.
When? 19.00 to 20.00 GMT on Tuesday 8 February 2022
Where? Arboretum, 2a Charing Cross Rd, London, WC2N 4BD
How much? £10 plus booking fee
Moderated by a member of the National Geographic Traveller team, Travel Geeks is just an hour long and offers you the chance to hear from a group of experts, ask questions and join in the chat.
