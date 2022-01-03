The travel kit list: bikepacking essentials for 2022

The importance of a good base layer when you’re spending time outdoors in winter shouldn’t be underestimated. Get it right and you’re golden. Cue Smartwool’s trusty long-sleeve merino base layer, made from ethically sourced, mulesing-free merino. Garments are coloured using natural plant dyes and designed with smooth flatlock seams to reduce chafing. £79.99.

While bikepacking purists will happily pitch up with a bivvy bag and tarp, when it comes to winter conditions, a tent promises some much needed respite at the end of a long day in the saddle. US brand Big Agnes has gone the extra mile by creating bikepacking-specific tents, with shorter pole sections and a custom storage bag that means the tent can be stuffed into a pannier or strapped onto handlebars. At just over 1kg, it’s lighter than your average tent, too. £354.99.

Lovingly handmade in its Yorkshire workshop, Restrap’s bags are a top choice among bikepackers for their reliability, long-lasting quality and ease of use. With no racks, mounts or screws needed, it only takes moments to attach the holster to the bike. Then you can pop in the accompanying 14-litre dry bag and secure it with a magnetic buckle to keep all your kit safe. £109.99.

Ultra-stylish Swedish brand POC has partnered up with Rapha to produce a limited-edition helmet that's sure to thrill fans. Featuring POC's signature styling, the helmet is optimised for road and gravel riding, with comfort, ventilation and weight being key factors in its design. Available in three simple colourways, it's a minimalist's dream. £140.