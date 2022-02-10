10 reasons to visit Valencia in 2022

Smaller than Madrid and more laid-back than Barcelona, Valencia — a former Roman settlement, perched above the golden sands of the Mediterranean — is a city that strikes a balance between cultural variety and being truly livable. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Spain’s third-largest city has continued to innovate, connecting once-forgotten neighbourhoods with new metro lines, constructing a state-of-the-art cultural centre and the pedestrianisation of parts of the city centre in a bid to make Valencia one of the greenest cities in Europe. Still, a strong sense of identity — one that’s deeply rooted in over 2,000 years of history — remains here. Age-old recipes, like paella and all i pebre are chalked onto restaurant menus, while craftsmen still use ceramic and silverwork techniques passed down from their Moorish ancestors. This is a Spanish city that has it all — food, architecture, good weather and an unshakeable passion for all things local.

1. It's paradise for history buffs

Founded by the Romans in 130 BC, Valencia is one of Spain’s oldest settlements. After the Roman period, the city was occupied by Visigoths and, later, the Moors, who, through silk, spices and ceramics, poured money into the city, before the arrival of the Christians in the 12th century. The Ciutat Vella (Old Town) is where it all began: Valencia Cathedral, which sits on a site once occupied by a mosque and a Roman temple, dates from the 13th century. Nearby, the UNESCO-protected Lonja de la Seda — a former silk exchange that brought enormous wealth to the city — is one of the most treasured gothic buildings in Europe. Beyond architecture, Valencia’s rich history can be felt almost everywhere, from Moorish-influenced recipes like paella and orxata de xufa (a non-alcoholic drink made using tiger nuts) to ancient techniques and folk music.