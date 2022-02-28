Saints, seaweed safaris and sand art in Ireland's southeast corner

“There was no food culture in Ireland when I was young,” Paul explains. “Food was plain. But I was determined to put a positive spin on it. The humbler the ingredient, the more it appeals; burly root vegetables cooked in brown butter, beef cheeks so soft you can eat them with a spoon. I make silk purses out of sows’ ears.”



Dinner is unforgettable: crab crème brûlée, roast monkfish with cep puree and pickled mushrooms, and slow-braised beef cheek with onion puree are profoundly flavoured and brilliantly executed. This is food to come back time and again for; food that touches upon southern Ireland’s soul.



On clear days, the Comeragh Mountains are visible north of Dungarvan, but today I’m left pencilling them in as I drive across tawny, featureless moorland. I’m bound for the Magic Road, near the Mahon Falls, where, it’s claimed, drivers find their cars mysteriously rolling uphill when they take their handbrake off. Fairies and magnetic fields are the two explanations that have most captured the popular imagination; the real reason (an optical illusion) is rather more prosaic. In the misty drizzle, the mountains are hidden, the signs scant, the sheep skittish. When I finally find the Magic Road marker, I switch off the engine and wait. Nothing happens. I curse, reverse, pray, try again. The car jerks back a bit, but it’s so rapid I can’t swear I didn’t imagine it.



Leaving the fairies to their tricks, I follow the track that zigzags to the trailhead for the Mahon Falls, a short stomp away over bog and bracken. The plateau is rugged, whittled into form by glacial erosion. When the fog draws back like a theatre curtain, I fleetingly see peaks rising ragged above moraine-streaked slopes and the wildest of waterfalls. Columns and spires of rock punch above boulders that lie scattered across the land like a giant’s marbles. This, perhaps, is the real magic.



Ireland’s oldest city, founded by Vikings in 914, Waterford stands 11 miles to the east of the Copper Coast. Its dashing Georgian heart — built on the sparkle of its crystalware industry — is located within its revamped Viking Triangle cultural quarter. This is one reason the Irish Times voted the city Best Place to Live in Ireland in 2021; the Waterford Greenway is the other. A 29-mile ramble along a former railway line, this off-road cycling and walking trail swings — via viaduct, castle and tunnel — through the foothills of the Comeragh Mountains, emerging gleefully at the seaside town of Dungarvan.



Guarding the southern entrance to Waterford, the Hook Lighthouse has borne witness to ferocious storms and waves of invaders and fortune-seekers over the past 800 years, among them Oliver Cromwell, who is thought to have coined the phrase ‘by hook or by crook’ to describe how he intended to take Waterford during the 1649 siege. They call these boiling seas the ‘graveyard of a thousand ships’, as it seems you can’t dip your finger into them without pulling up a wreck.



I climb all 115 steps to the top of the lighthouse for a view out to sea, but fog rolls in, draping itself across the coast. After descending, I walk along the foreshore, its black shale thumped by the Atlantic and veined with fossils 300 million years in the making. I watch as vapour rolls around the shadowy outline of the lighthouse, as if in the drowsiness of a dream. It’s like an image of a faded world. The Copper Coast that lies beyond, to the west, remains something of a secret, but for how much longer now the spotlight is swinging this way?