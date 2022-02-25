Why travellers should visit Zadar, Croatia in 2022

Zadar has long captured the imagination of those who step foot in it. It was the Romans who conquered it first, followed by the Venetians, and the influence of both empires dominate the city's architectural makeup; think a Venetian campanile, the fortified Arsenal and a jigsaw assortment of colonnades, columns and sarcophagi, which now rise up like visions from the past. The Romans turned it from backwater into the beautiful harbour town that it is today — not that it always shows its age. This is the much-hyped Adriatic coast, and what awaits visitors is a host of terrific beaches and stunning islands to escape to, national parks to explore and delicious seafood restaurants to cap off the perfect day with.

1. History and heritage

The 3000-year-old city is like a living museum of the Europe of millennia ago. The Old Town is where many of its most arresting landmarks can be found. From the ruins of the Roman Forum, conceived by the first Emperor Augustus, to the striking dome of the 9th century Church of St Donatus, you can soak up centuries in seconds just by strolling around. Marvel at the monuments — including the Cathedral of St Anastasia, with its Venetian-era bell tower — while enjoying an ice cream from a street-side cafe.

2. Sea views and sunset strolls

Zadar's seafront has been an inspiration for filmmakers, and it’s not hard to see why. As boats drop anchor around sunset, a promenade stroll feels like being let into a wonderful secret, especially when discovering Croatian architect Nikola Bašić’s two multi-sensory art installations. Both are embedded into the harbourfront; the Sea Organ giving a voice to the lolling waves below the seafront’s cascading steps, and the disco dancefloor-like Sun Salutation producing a dreamy night show that mimics twinkling starlight.