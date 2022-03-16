Chef Leandro Carreira on the flavours of Portugal's Alentejo region

Three must-try dishes

1. Açorda de bacalhau

A ‘bread porridge’ combining pennyroyal and coriander mashed with garlic, combined with bread soaked in broth, açorda has many variations. Look out for a version featuring bacalhau (salt cod) and poached egg, creating layers of texture.

2. Perdiz de escabeche

For this dish, partridge is soaked in a mixture of wine, vinegar and aromatics for a couple of days to tenderise the meat and infuse the aromas. After cooking, you’re left with a slightly zingy sauce for the meat, which should be mopped up with toasted bread.

3. Sericaia

Adapted from an Indian (or Brazilian, depending on what you believe) recipe by nuns in the town of Elvas, this creamy, bouncy baked pudding has a milk base enriched with cinnamon, lemon, eggs and flour. It’s often served with plums preserved in syrup.