Explore the historical wonders of Jordan

1. As-Salt

‘Friendly’ is a cliche used to sum up many a city, but As-Salt has actually been awarded for it. As-Salt was inscribed by UNESCO as a ‘city of tolerance and urban hospitality’ in 2021. Spread across three hillsides, its skyline is speared by both minarets and church spires — an example of Muslims and Christians living peacefully side by side in the Middle East. Perched on a crossroads for trade and pilgrimage between the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Peninsula, the city is believed to have been built by Alexander the Great’s Macedonian army, with Romans, Byzantines and Mameluks all leaving their mark. From the end of the 19th century to the early 20th century, the Ottomans built an array of elegant merchant’s houses with arched windows, inner courtyards and domed roofs that can still be admired today — the Abu Jaber mansion, with its frescoed ceilings, is perhaps the finest example.