Seven Japanese art festivals to add to your 2022 calendar

7. Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2022 , Niigata

This contemporary international art extravaganza is held across the lush fields, forests and mountains of Niigata prefecture in eastern Honshu. Sprawling over nearly 18,000 acres, over 350 works by the likes of James Turrell, Katsuhiko Hibino, Christian Boltanski, Yayoi Kusama, Jean-Michel Alberola, Marina Abramović, Cai Guo-Qiang and Antony Gormley are presented in forests, on stepped rice paddies, on the banks of the Shinano River and inside former school houses and barns, creating a symbiotic connection between art, people and nature. This year’s edition — Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2022 — will be held from 13 April to 13 November, with many of the artworks remaining in situ throughout the year.

For more information on Japan’s myriad cultural offerings, go to japan.travel/en

