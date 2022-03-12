Seven unusual ways to explore Tbilisi this summer

Away from the established tourist trail, visitors to Tbilisi can discover the Georgian capital’s charms via alternative paths etched by Silk Road traders, merchants and architectural renegades. A city that begs to be explored on foot, it’s the perfect setting for a treasure hunt that will unearth the most elaborate doorways, grandest balconies and prettiest painted entryways. Leafy cafes and restaurants nestled in typical Tbilisi courtyards come alive during the Mediterranean-like summer months, while exquisite old mansion houses host boutique-on-a-budget hotels that ooze art nouveau charm.

1. Revel in eccentric Tbilisi architecture

Tbilisi has worn many hats over the centuries: Arab emirate, Persian vassal, Russian governorate. The city’s vernacular — low masonry buildings with fluted balconies, passages and internal courtyards — reflects this synthesis of cultures, as well as Tbilisians’ open-minded approach to their architecture. Charming, tumbledown houses can be found on the winding alleys behind the old city wall.

When it was an outpost on the Silk Road, trade winds carried both European and Eastern influences into Tbilisi, giving the city its meidani market, caravanserais and, later, Persian-style bathhouses. The result is a motley yet somehow harmonious tapestry of art nouveau and neo-Moorish influences, woven with threads from all four corners of the world.

2. Discover medieval monuments

Tbilisi’s anchor point since the fifth century, the Kala, or castle district, is dominated by Narikala Fortress, one of the few structures that survived Seljuk, Ottoman and Mongol incursions. Follow the path around the stone sentry before diving into the National Botanical Garden to look back on the watchtowers that cling to the hillside.

Vertiginous stone stairs, bankrolled by the city’s craft guilds, lead to the sixth-century Anchiskhati Basilica, Tbilisi’s oldest surviving church, and Ateshgah, the fifth-century Zoroastrian fire temple that once marked the Persian Empire’s northern frontier. Today it’s sequestered inside a private residence — a resolute tap on the door is required to enter.