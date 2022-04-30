Five reasons to visit Bruges in 2022

1. Captivating heritage

From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to modern architecture

It’s a magical experience strolling along the medieval canals that crisscross the city, tramping over stone bridges and coming across architectural wonders around every corner. You’ll soon see why the entire centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Get your bearings by climbing the 366 steps to the top of the Belfry on Market Square. As you enjoy panoramic views over Bruges, listen out for the carillon bells that ring every 15 minutes, as they have done for over 500 years. Back on terra firma, be sure to wander over to the Beguinage, a complex of whitewashed, medieval houses that were once home to pious lay-women.

Leave time to appreciate Bruges’s contemporary buildings, too. Stand-out sights include the polygonal, red-brick Concertgebouw Brugge, a concert hall that opened in 2002. Its stunning architecture, art collection and acoustics are best discovered by following the entertaining circuit trail, which includes terrific views from its roof terrace. A short walk from here takes you to the Gruuthuse Museum Reception Pavilion. Built in 2019, the striking glass structure leads to a medieval palace that houses a museum which tells the story of Bruges using hundreds of historic objects.