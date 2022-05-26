Remembering Dervla Murphy: a fearless, frank and inspiring travel writer

A straight-talking woman of passionate convictions, Dervla Murphy was a travel writer who loved a local beer, hated cruise liners (“I’d pay £10,000 not to set foot on a cruise ship”) and saw mass tourism as a “disaster”. Born in Lismore, County Waterford in 1931, Dervla forged her way out into the world on two wheels. She received a second-hand bicycle and an atlas on her 10th birthday and resolved that she’d one day cycle to India. Her first trip away from Ireland, at the age of 20, saw her biking through England and Wales writing a series of articles for Hibernia magazine. Continental trips followed — sporadic breaks during a 16-year stint nursing her invalid mother. In 1963, once Dervla’s mother had died, she set off by bike for India, as she’d long promised herself, returning home a year later to write her first book, Full Tilt (see below).

Dervla had one daughter, Rachel, with Terence de Vere White, the then-married literary editor of The Irish Times. She was resolute about bringing Rachel up alone, and her daughter would sometimes be her sole travel companion, although she often tended to set off on her own. “You are much more likely to make friends with people if you arrive alone on a bicycle,” she said in interview in The Times in November 2020. “It makes getting to know people so much simpler. It sends such a message to people that you really do trust them.”

Dervla was a light packer (her preference for travel by bike, mule or on foot forced the issue, and she never learned to drive), and her essential items included a volume of poetry, a big pack of aspirin and an indefatigable curiosity. She relied on making local connections, and despite being attacked by wolves in Bulgaria, robbed in Siberia and threatened by soldiers in Ethiopia, she maintained that her worst incident occurred at home, when she shattered an arm after tripping over her cats.

With an itinerant appetite that endured well into her final decades, Dervla visited more than 30 countries, but said she “wouldn’t live anywhere else than my own little bit of west Waterford”. She always returned home to Lismore, to walk her dogs and swim in the River Blackwater.

Dervla Murphy died at home on 22 May at the age of 90, survived by her daughter Rachel and granddaughters Rose, Clodagh and Zea.