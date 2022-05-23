How the safari sector is bouncing back in South Africa's north east

Scotch Ndlovu has been working in the same open-plan office for 27 years. It has the sky for a roof and covers more than 210sq miles, but he knows its ways and moods. He sees stories in its tawny, waist-high grass, hears tell-tale notes in its bird-chatter and insect-chirr. Right now, at 7am, the temperature is already pushing 30C and the scent of wild sage hangs on the land. Above our stationary Land Cruiser, a white-backed vulture perches on a dead acacia tree, its feathers lit by the rising sun. Scotch takes a long inhalation through his nose and tilts his head. “Elephants,” he smiles. “Just wait.”



Within half a minute, the animals materialise from the bush in ones and twos, ears flapping and tails swishing, a herd of 30 heading for the water hole in front of us. Near the shoreline, the excitement for some of the younger elephants gets too much and they jog ahead, sploshing into the lake. Soon the whole family is knee-deep, drinking great draughts of water and tossing trunkfuls over their mountainous backs. There’s the occasional trumpet-blast, like a brass section tuning up in the South African dawn. Ours is the sole vehicle in sight; only zebras dot the horizon. “No rush,” says Scotch. “Let’s stay here awhile.”

I've come to the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, part of the Greater Kruger area, as the first stop on a road trip around the northeast of the country, from Johannesburg into the wilds of Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces, taking in what will turn out to be three hugely contrasting wildlife destinations. The Timbavati Reserve shares an unfenced border with Kruger National Park, meaning that whatever roams there, roams here. With Scotch as a guide, it takes little time to discover how true this is. Having touched down in the country only the day before, my first morning is an Attenborough blur: a cheetah preening itself under a silver cluster-leaf, mobs of wildebeest on the plains, giraffes on a slow-motion canter in the drowsy heat. A juggernaut of a buffalo appears and stares at us unblinkingly while oxpeckers groom its flank. Welcome to the bushveld.



