Why air travel needs to change, according to one expert

If there’s one thing you could change about the world of travel, what would it be?

I would enable every person to visit any country without any significant challenges. I was born in Turkmenistan and am not yet an American citizen, so it can be difficult trying to sort visas for destinations across the world. So many of us want to travel. Exploring cultures and heading to far-flung places develops empathy — it’s so important for us as humans. But we do need to make it easier to switch between destinations.

How do you think travel is changing?

It’s getting more challenging. I like to think of myself as a global citizen. I don’t like any borders or barriers on free travel. But getting into some destinations can be so bureaucratic — it feels like something out of the Middle Ages. I also think the flight experience needs to change — I understand the main focus is on security and safety and that’s right, but I think the industry has focused so much on safety, it’s neglected other innovations. The experience needs to be more digital, more interactive for flyers.

What’s the biggest challenge for the travel industry right now?

The travel experience can be very segmented. If you’re flying from say London to New York, you’re interacting with lots of suppliers — the Heathrow Express, for example, the airport itself, the airline — all of which have their own rules, their own data entry. There’s a lot of duplication and a lot of unnecessary stuff. I think this is always a challenge for passengers to navigate.