A taste of history in Cordoba: how chef Paco Morales is taking diners back in time

When it comes to experimental cuisine, El Bulli put Spain on the map. And while the iconic Catalonian restaurant closed its doors more than a decade ago, its influence can still be felt among a generation of chefs and restaurateurs looking to push culinary boundaries ever further.

One such chef is Paco Morales, who returned to his home city of Córdoba in 2016 to open Noor. Morales had left Córdoba aged 17, heading north to work in restaurants such as El Bulli and Mugaritz, because in southern Andalucia, “a culture of big, fine-dining restaurants did not exist.” Since his return, however, he’s been spearheading change, with a distinct culinary concept that’s so far garnered two Michelin stars.

Noor’s menu draws upon the cuisine of Al-Andalus, the Muslim-ruled region that covered most of the Iberian Peninsula from the eighth century to the end of the 15th. It does this by only using ingredients that would have been available in Spain during this period, presenting them in dishes that display all the fine-dining flair and technique one might expect from a chef who passed through El Bulli.