An inside guide to Korcula, Croatia’s paradise island

Korčula spent several centuries under Venetian rule, when galleys sailing East would moor up in Korčula Town for repairs and supplies. A maze of cobbled alleys converge on the main square, where you can see the splendid 15th-century Cathedral, the loggia and noble residences with carved stone portals, all reminiscent of La Serinissima. Intrepid explorer Marco Polo (1254-1324) is said to have been born here and his supposed family home, the Marco Polo house (reopening this summer following restoration) stands behind the Cathedral. But for many visitors, the absolute highlight is attending an after-dark performance of the Moreška (ticket reservations essential), a spectacular medieval sword dance staged in Korčula Town on balmy summer evenings.

By day, white wine lovers might cycle into Korčula's fertile interior, to visit family-run wineries open for tasting. Head for Bire in Lumbarda to learn more about Grk, a grape often attributed to early Greek settlers from the 4th-century BC, or Toreta in Smokvica to sample Pošip, made from a grape indigenous to the island. En-route, you'll find several rustic agrotourism eateries serving authentic local fare – try Žrnovski makaruni (handmade pasta, unique to Korčula) accompanied by a hearty beef stew.

When it comes to swimming and sunbathing, many people rave about the small sandy beaches near Lumbarda – Vela Przina, giving onto the warm shallow sea, is especially popular with families with small kids. For something more secluded, head for the tiny scattered islets of the Korčula archipelago, served by taxi-boats from the palm-lined seafront promenade in Korčula Town. Couples love the trendy Moro beach on Vela Stupa, which has sun-beds and parasols for hire, a chic bar-restaurant, and a quirky double swing built over the sea.