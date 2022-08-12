Chef Cynthia Shanmugalingam on Sri Lanka's must-try dishes

Three must-try dishes



Coconut dhal

Dhal is a real Sri Lankan classic, and this version — cooked with lemongrass and pandan leaves, as well as coconut milk, curry leaves, turmeric, garlic and lime — is light and restorative.

Pol sambol

Sambols appear as condiments and side dishes on every table and deliver a hit of flavour. This is king among them, combining the sweetness of coconut, the heat of Kashmiri chillies and the zing of curry leaves and limes with the punch of Maldive fish.

Jaffna crab curry

Cook crabmeat in a spicy, smoky curry sauce with coconut milk, curry leaves, fried onions and ginger. In the final seconds, add a generous amount of ‘meat powder’ — a spice mix heavy on fennel, cardamom and nutmeg.

The ingredient

The foundation of most savoury Sri Lankan dishes, fresh curry leaves are zesty and fragrant; they contain a cinnamony compound and taste herby, like basil.

Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

