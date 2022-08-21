Coast of miracles: uncovering the secrets of Amalfi

In 1955, nonna Liliana started renting out her spare rooms to early tourists, then building extensions whenever she could afford it, gradually creating the 48-room hotel. Little has changed since then — not least the spectacular coastal views. The tiled floors, panoramic terrace and pool, her collection of glass penguins — it’s all been lovingly preserved by her daughter Margherita and granddaughters, Monica and Liliana, who live on the top floor and chat to guests as if it’s still a B&B.



There’s so much hidden in plain view along the Amalfi Coast, I discover. Above Ravello, I follow mountain roads to Tramonti. Swaddled in a valley, the Tyrrhenian Sea flashing blue in the distance, it’s a lost paradise, with centuries-old vines crisscrossing the landscape. At Antica Latteria di Tramonti, the village dairy, owner Raffaella Di Martino is so thrilled to see a tourist that she plies me with hunks of homemade cheese: ricotta, caciocavallo and provolone that she’s smoked over straw.



Descending from mountain to sea, the vines give way to lemon terraces, stacked along the cliffsides, and in Amalfi itself, I get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the area’s agrarian side. “This is another Amalfi,” says Salvatore Aceto, gesturing from the town below to his terraces — forests, really — of gigantic, knobbly, organic lemon trees. For seven generations, his family have grown the citrus fruits here. “We treat them like children,” he says, caressing one, encouraging me to smell it (although I’m not allowed to touch). Walking under the trees — the jasmine-like scent of the blossom, the calm buzz of the resident bees and of course the lemons themselves, each as individual as each of us — I can see why.