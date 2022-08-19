The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Four of the best new hotels in Manchester for 2022
Reception at Moxy Manchester City.
1. Leven
Inspired by the city’s industrial past and famous love of a good time, Manchester’s latest crop of boutique hotels take original Victorian architecture and add a dash of sleek modern design and humour. Cue Leven, which opened in the city’s Gay Village at the end of 2021. From the outside, it couldn’t be more Mancunian: a former cotton warehouse with restored red bricks and Crittall windows. Step into the lobby and you’ll find the city’s irreverent spirit in the interior design, via emerald-green fish-scale tiles, fluffy rugs and tongue-in-cheek pop art (look out for the guide to the local lingo on the wall).
The vibe is a little more subdued in the 42 rooms, which range from the standard ‘Life Size’ to ‘Living The Dream’, a top-floor, two-bedroom duplex. But that doesn’t mean they skimp on style; the bright, spacious rooms are decked out with bespoke velour sofas, standalone tubs and parquet floors. Mattresses are 100% natural and some rooms come with full kitchens. After all, Leven’s raison d’être is all about living — the name ‘Leven’ comes from the Dutch for ‘live’. There are toasties and house-blend coffee on offer downstairs, plush seats to curl up in, and staff are on hand to knock up one of the house cocktails to get the evening started. A restaurant and underground cocktail bar are slated to open later this year, but that’s hardly a problem for now — Canal Street’s bars and Castlefield’s pubs are a short hop away. From £89.
Life Size room at Leven.
2. Moxy Manchester City
The red-brick bones of this former hat factory in Spinningfields have been brought to life by the Marriott Bonvoy label. It’s full of playful character, from cocktails served in disco balls to motion-activated LED lights in the 146 modern rooms. Don’t forget to sign the digital ‘guestbook wall’ before you check out. From £99.
3. The Alan
At this ‘creatively charged’ pad near St Peter’s Square, go between the co-working space and chic, minimalist rooms, which come stocked with magazines, a Google Nest smart concierge and Ancoats Coffee, roasted nearby. The made-in-Manchester produce doesn’t stop there: the restaurant and bar offer local libations and small plates made with regional ingredients. From £100.
4. Forty Seven
Set within a listed warehouse, the 32-room property will marry the building’s original features with a bold, elegant design when it opens this month. Expect lavish turquoise tones and bright florals paired against iron columns and exposed brick. It’ll also be home to a contemporary Indian restaurant, Asha’s. From £149.
Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
