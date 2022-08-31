PAID CONTENT FOR SUNVIL
Seven of the best Arctic destinations to explore this winter
A dog sledding experience in Alta, one of the best locations where you can learn about Sami culture.
When draped in its winter blanket, the far north of Scandinavia provides a dramatic backdrop for a sub-zero adventure. To discover some of its most iconic cities and destinations at your own pace, opt for the Arctic Route, a customisable, cross-border coach network that links the mountainous coastline of Northern Norway to the vast forested wilderness of Swedish and Finnish Lapland.
1. Tromsø, Norway
For sub-zero culture
Nicknamed the ‘gateway to the Arctic’, in a nod to the expeditions that departed from its harbour, Tromsø has long been a jumping-off point for trips to Northern Norway. The world’s northernmost university town holds its own when it comes to cultural attractions, from the striking Arctic Cathedral and its weekly Northern Lights concerts to the Polar Museum, which charts Tromsø’s role in fabled polar voyages. Sitting on the edge of Tromsøya island, this coastal hub is the starting base of various Aurora and winter experiences, as well as spectacular cruises around the country’s wildlife-rich fjords, home to sea eagles, porpoises and whales.
2. Alta, Norway
Get a feel for Arctic living
Further north, this remote town is nestled at the intersection of the sea and Finnmarksvidda, Norway’s largest plateau — a spot that’s served as a meeting place for Indigenous peoples since the Stone Age. It’s made Alta a great destination to learn about Sami culture; mush a team of huskies along the frozen Alta River and sample bidos (a hearty stew) before bedding down on reindeer hides in the Igloo Hotel. The Arctic Route coach journey from Tromsø to Alta is a spectacle in its own right, taking in the country’s dramatic northern coastline.
3. Lofoten Islands, Norway
Norway at its wildest
A soon-to-be-completed section of the Arctic Route will reach the Lofoten archipelago, home to some of the most otherworldly scenery in Norway. Here, steep, triangular mountain walls stretch like sleeping dinosaurs across the shores of the Norwegian Sea, plunging dizzyingly into the fjords below. Experience this natural drama on a rigid-inflatable boat safari to the Trollfjord and surrounding waters; if you don’t spot any sea eagles, the craggy mountains and white beaches en route should keep you enthralled.
The spectacle of the Northern Lights over the polar town of Tromsø, Norway.
4. Lulea, Sweden
For coastal fun and cultural day trips
Caught between sea and sky in Swedish Lapland, this city sits above 1,700 unspoiled islands, making it ideal for coastal adventures. Join hardy locals and step out on the well-frozen harbour waters, where you can walk, skate and even drive across the Baltic Sea. Near Lulea, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Gammelstad is the best-preserved example of a Scandinavian 'church village': the hundreds of wooden houses here, huddled around a 15th-century church, were used only on Sundays to house worshippers from the surrounding countryside. If coming to Lulea from Rovaniemi with the Arctic Route, call in at the split city of Haparanda to join an ice-breaker cruise.
5. Abisko, Sweden
For Northern Lights galore
Stride out on a morning hike in Sweden’s Abisko National Park, home to majestic mountains, Lake Torneträsk — Scandinavia’s largest mountain lake — and incredible wildlife, including brown bears and wolverine. Once darkness falls, Northern Lights hunters will want to take a chairlift up the slopes of Mt Nuolja to the Aurora Sky Station, one of the world’s best locations for viewing the elusive nocturnal light show. Keen photographers should instead opt for one of the park’s aurora photography tours to capture shots of this natural phenomenon under the guidance of experts.
6. Kiruna, Sweden
For a one-of-a-kind hotel experience
Those searching for novelty should make for Kiruna, in the far north of Swedish Lapland, and admire the exquisite ice art at the world’s first-ever Icehotel, carved out of ice blocks harvested from the nearby Torne River. As the venue’s ice sculptures and rooms are shaped during the cold Swedish autumn and melt the following spring, the hotel displays a fresh design and new surprises every year. If you’re not up to sleeping in ice bedrooms, opt for one of the more traditional rooms and chalets, which still allow you to make the most of an ice-themed calendar of activities.
A Sami reindeer experience offered during winter at the Icehotel.
First opened in 1989, the first-ever Icehotel was remains a popular attraction three decades later.
7. Rovaniemi, Finland
The home of Santa
Over in Finland’s northern reaches, along the Arctic Circle boundary, the Arctic Route reaches Rovaniemi, known as the capital of Lapland. As the fabled home of Santa Claus, this is the place to indulge in the magic of Christmas: tour Santa Claus Village, where you can meet the man himself, visit his industrious elves at the post office or get close to his reindeers. For a memorable meal, dine in the nearby Sky Kitchen, perched above snow-covered treetops.
Plan your trip
The Arctic Route operates daily services from December to March between Tromsø and Narvik, Lyngen, Alta, Rovaniemi, Lueå and Kiruna. The coaches are modern and comfortable and have wi-fi and a toilet, plus drinks and snacks.
Given the remoteness of many locations on the Arctic Route, a tour operator with local knowledge is a must.
For more information, visit sunvil.co.uk/blog/arctic-route
