Seven of the best Arctic destinations to explore this winter

When draped in its winter blanket, the far north of Scandinavia provides a dramatic backdrop for a sub-zero adventure. To discover some of its most iconic cities and destinations at your own pace, opt for the Arctic Route, a customisable, cross-border coach network that links the mountainous coastline of Northern Norway to the vast forested wilderness of Swedish and Finnish Lapland.

1. Tromsø, Norway

For sub-zero culture

Nicknamed the ‘gateway to the Arctic’, in a nod to the expeditions that departed from its harbour, Tromsø has long been a jumping-off point for trips to Northern Norway. The world’s northernmost university town holds its own when it comes to cultural attractions, from the striking Arctic Cathedral and its weekly Northern Lights concerts to the Polar Museum, which charts Tromsø’s role in fabled polar voyages. Sitting on the edge of Tromsøya island, this coastal hub is the starting base of various Aurora and winter experiences, as well as spectacular cruises around the country’s wildlife-rich fjords, home to sea eagles, porpoises and whales.

2. Alta, Norway

Get a feel for Arctic living

Further north, this remote town is nestled at the intersection of the sea and Finnmarksvidda, Norway’s largest plateau — a spot that’s served as a meeting place for Indigenous peoples since the Stone Age. It’s made Alta a great destination to learn about Sami culture; mush a team of huskies along the frozen Alta River and sample bidos (a hearty stew) before bedding down on reindeer hides in the Igloo Hotel. The Arctic Route coach journey from Tromsø to Alta is a spectacle in its own right, taking in the country’s dramatic northern coastline.

3. Lofoten Islands, Norway

Norway at its wildest

A soon-to-be-completed section of the Arctic Route will reach the Lofoten archipelago, home to some of the most otherworldly scenery in Norway. Here, steep, triangular mountain walls stretch like sleeping dinosaurs across the shores of the Norwegian Sea, plunging dizzyingly into the fjords below. Experience this natural drama on a rigid-inflatable boat safari to the Trollfjord and surrounding waters; if you don’t spot any sea eagles, the craggy mountains and white beaches en route should keep you enthralled.