The inside guide to Bodø, Norway's adventure capital

The street art, museums and thriving cafe culture aside, it’s the natural beauty that beckons most in this pint-sized town above the Arctic Circle. Set around a working fishing harbour, Bodø is bathed in salty sea air and backed by snow-dusted mountains, and in the past decade has transformed into a mini metropolis where hipsters mingle with hikers in Champagne bars.

Perhaps the best way to get to know the city is through its art: back in 2015, the town hosted the inaugural UpNorth Festival for urban art, where international graffiti artists were let loose on the city’s walls. Street art murals range from ogres to butterflies and the Northern Lights, but standouts include the one by Phlegm, on Sjøgata 18 — a long-nosed half-human creature straight from a Grimms’ fairytale — and the nearby Insomnia by Millo, which captures the busyness of thought when trying to sleep.

A 10-minute walk west is Svenskebyen (the Swedish Quarter), home to picture-pretty houses daubed in shades of red, blue, green and white, spread between the streets of Prinsensgate, Hernesveien, Fredensborgveien and Harald Langhelles gate. The area takes its name from the Swedish Red Cross, which, when Bodø’s military air base was bombed during the Second World War, built houses for those who were rendered homeless — learn more about the country’s aerial past at the National Norwegian Aviation Museum.