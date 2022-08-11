The travel kit list: ocean-friendly diving gear for 2022

1. Finisterre Nieuwland 2e Yulex Long Sleeve Shorty Wetsuit

Made from 2mm-thick natural rubber, this ergonomic wetsuit is a sustainable alternative to regular neoprene swimwear, using 10 times less water in its production and reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80%. Combining a long sleeve and a short leg, it’ll keep you cool and protected on warm water descents. £135.

2. Paralenz Vaquita camera

With its cylindrical chassis, this 4K point-and-shoot camera has been created with divers in mind. It’s easier to operate than square-shaped alternatives, and you don’t need any additional filters or waterproof housing. Novices will appreciate the automatic feature that adjusts the white balance relative to depth. €799 (£687).

3. Apeks RK3 HD Fins

Apeks’ RK3 range is a popular choice for divers, and its latest model is arguably its best yet. These fins are made from a stiff, tough thermoplastic with negative buoyancy, enabling the diver’s legs to achieve the optimum position when moving through the water. It’s the perfect all-round diving fin. £137.

4. Zone 3 Open Water Dry Bag Tech Backpack

When it comes to keeping kit dry, triathlon and swimming brand Zone 3 has you covered. This waterproof backpack has welded seams and a folding seal to keep your gear safe from splashes. The 30-litre capacity easily accommodates dry robes and towels, while the mesh front pocket allows quick access to essentials. £89.

5. Beuchat Maxlux Diving Mask

You won’t miss any of the marine life around you when wearing this mask. Its tempered glass lens is slightly closer to your eyes, which expands your field of view. The frameless design means it packs down smaller than rival options and also reduces internal air space, meaning you won’t need to equalise the air pressure as you dive. £49.95.

6. Solite Omni 2.0 Watersport Boots

With their thin and flexible uppers, these diving shoes provide a cool and comfortable extra layer inside your flippers. The boots’ one-piece construction envelops the toes and heel for protection against sharp surfaces. The 3mm sole makes them comfortable enough to walk to or from the water on rocks or pebbly terrains. £69.95.

7. Seiko SPB301 Prospex dive watch

This classic timepiece is inspired by Seiko’s 1970 stainless-steel diver’s watch, which was worn by the Japanese adventurer Naomi Uemura on his 7,800-mile solo dog-sled run from Greenland to Alaska. Each sale helps support Seiko’s Save the Ocean marine conservation activities. £1,200.

8. Perfect Moment Chevron Wetsuit

The streamlined, comfortable cut of this Lycra swimsuit allows divers to focus on their form. Its cut-out thighs mean you’ll have room to move, while your shoulders remain protected from chafing vest straps. Ideal for warmer destinations, the wetsuit is stretchy and lightweight. £240.

Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

