Walking on water: the story behind Italy’s traditional trabocchi restaurants

These trabocchi have been part of the coastline since at least the 1700s, enabling the locals to fish the deep waters around the rocks without their boats coming a cropper. As for their origin, one theory is that after the earthquake, the Verì and Annechini clans — thought to be Jews fleeing persecution in Northern Europe — sought refuge on this abandoned coast. Not being expert sailors, their only way of reaching the fish was via these bridges in the air.

Today, Marino fishes part-time in winter, but during the summer, he can be found at his family’s trabocco, Sasso della Cajana. Today, like most other trabocchi along the coast, it’s a restaurant. Tourists cross the fairy-lit walkway to sit at tables gently rocked by the wind and the water beneath them to eat traditional food: octopus and potato salad, anchovies spiced with chilli flakes, and pasta heaped with whatever the nets pulled up that morning. Below, waves froth and seagulls perch on the lashed-together acacia branches from which nets dangle.