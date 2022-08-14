Which cruise is best for you? 10 new itineraries for 2022

“To me, adventure cruising is at the core of travel itself,” says Mary Curry, small ships specialist at tour operator Adventure Life.



“At its core, travel is about discovery, whether that’s of people and cultures, wildlife or places. Adventure travel allows you to feel like an explorer — you go out there and find out something in a way that you can’t from a luxury hotel or a large ship, where you’re more isolated from what you’re trying to discover. It goes back to the original reasons for why people travel.”



But while adventure cruising’s core values remain, the cruise experience is very different. Today’s adventure cruises are increasingly luxury and hi-tech, and have powerful eco credentials. And while the industry used to be centred round the earth’s two poles, it’s now branching out closer to home. You can even take an adventure cruise around Scotland.



Part of that reason is the pandemic. “Post-Covid, people seem to want that break away from the norm — I think they value what we have in the UK, but want to do something out of the ordinary,” says Paul Sharman. Hebridean Adventures, where he’s the business development manager, launched in 2019 with a repurposed fishing boat to take people around uninhabited Scottish islands. Although 2022 will be their first full year, business is booming to such an extent that they’ve acquired another operator: The Oban-based Northern Light Cruising Company, which owns a former Norwegian search and rescue vessel with in-built stabilisers — to make the crossings easier, especially while heading into the Atlantic to St Kilda. Elsewhere in Europe, what’s dubbed ‘the world’s tiniest cruise’ launched in Denmark this year: three days and three remote islands on a sea ranger rib boat.



The post-pandemic vibe, it seems, is micro, not macro.



Cruising closer to home is, of course, more sustainable — and that’s important for adventure cruising today. Every new-build ship pushes its eco credentials, whether that’s using liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power, or ‘dynamic positioning systems’, which keep the boat static without dropping anchor. They’re going plastic-free, and ensuring they keep close links with the remote communities they visit. “If you’re not doing that right now, you won’t have a business for much longer,” says Monika Sundem, Adventure Life’s CEO.



The industry is going upmarket, too. “Historically, expedition cruises’ itineraries have always been amazing but the ships were built more to travel to those regions than to wow travellers on board,” says Adam Coulter, managing editor of Cruise Critic UK. By custom-building new ships and gently upping capacity, companies can recoup their investment fast, says Curry, while providing “much nicer cabins at a similar price point”.



Of course, in adventure cruising, luxury also refers to the product. Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot, which debuted in 2021, can go “far deeper and further [into Antarctica] than anyone else,” says Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of expedition cruise specialists Mundy Adventures. “And that’s a luxury in itself.” Other boats are incorporating their own helicopters or submarines, she adds. Some are prioritising the luxury of time: flying one leg of an Antarctica trip, to save a two-day Drake Passage crossing, for example.



The other big change? The arrival of big-gun cruise companies. Coulter flags Viking Ocean Cruises’ two new adventure cruise ships, and Seabourn’s 2023-scheduled Venture, as ones to watch. Viking’s new Expeditions division, which launched in January, will “take the immersive experiences we offer to the next level,” says Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK. Each journey will have at least 25 experts in attendance — they’re partnering with Cambridge University, among others.



Even tour operator G Adventures is getting in on the act — its first custom-built ship took to the Galápagos waters in April. That ship, the Reina Silva Voyager, will, unusually, have two solo cabins. Yves Marceau, G’s VP of product, says that the adventure cruise demographic, which always skews high-ish, because of the cost, is beginning to open up post-pandemic.



In the future, cruising destinations will get more varied, predicts Lonsdale, who flags the Kimberley in Australia and IndonRFesia’s Raja Ampat as hotspots-to-be. Curry, meanwhile, says the new trend is for solar eclipse journeys. The future of adventure cruising looks bright, then — literally.