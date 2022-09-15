Breaking bread: dining with sheep farmers in the Faroe Islands

A taste for rhubarb

Tucked into the hillside, Óli and Anna’s home is a black, boxy, wood-clad bungalow, its roof blanketed in grass. A centuries-old tradition, the rooftop lawn provides extra insulation and absorbs some of the rain that’s all too frequent here in the Faroes. The couple have six grown-up children between them, and although they live here on their own, two of their offspring also live in Velbastaður — their daughter in the old farmhouse in which Anna grew up, just down the hill. Anna points it out from the huge picture window from which Hestfjörður — Horse Fjord — and little Hestur island are also visible.

We head down to the fruit-and-veg patch in the sloping garden, where Anna and the couple’s 15-year-old next-door neighbour, Marjun, pick vivid-pink stalks of rhubarb. It’s one of the few things — along with potatoes, turnips and kohlrabi — that grow well in the challenging climate. “Everywhere you go in the Faroe Islands, you’ll have a rhubarb dessert,” says Anna. “You don’t have any other fruit if you want something Faroese.” The Vikings would apparently use the leaves to wrap lamb before smoking it, and Anna experimented with this technique before discovering the leaves can be toxic — now she just scatters them in among the growing plants, returning them to the earth.

Back in the kitchen, Marjun is set to work making a rhubarb lemonade, slicing the plump stalks to boil up with lemon juice and zest, sugar and water. She and her siblings often come over to the Rubeksens’, not just to spend time with them but also to help out with the supper clubs. Steintór, Marjun’s 10-year-old brother, is Óli’s unofficial assistant shepherd, helping him to tend the animals and present them at shows. Throughout the day, the Rubeksens reiterate how important it is to pass traditions down through the generations, particularly when it comes to food, and they honour what’s been passed down to them. “Our cooking comes from the traditional dishes of the Faroe Islands and from our parents,” Anna says, describing one of her favourite childhood food memories: “The day after the slaughter, our mother made a dinner: liver, intestines, blood sausage and pancakes — that was a special meal.”

The couple still incorporate a lot of offal into their cooking. “We use this English saying: ‘from nose to tail’,” Óli tells me — and lamb hearts are on the menu tonight. There’s also a mutton sausage Anna has made by salting meat for two days before adding liquid smoke and drying it for two weeks. “We use all the mutton,” she tells me proudly, as she cuts thick slices of sausage and fermented lamb to serve as nibbles when their guests arrive.