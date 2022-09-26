The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Eight of the best pies from around the world
From a boat-shaped Finnish pie to a coconut and custard creation from the Philippines, here’s our pick from menus worldwide.
Abrikozenvlaai — a Dutch apricot tart — is one of Bisschopsmolen's specialities.
1. Scotch Pie
Try it at Pirie and Son, Newtyle, Angus
Traditionally filled with minced mutton, the Scotch pie is a small, straight-sided Scottish speciality flavoured with seasonings such as pepper, mace and nutmeg. Its hard crust makes it easy to eat by hand, and the lid, which is lower than the rim, provides space for spooning on gravy, beans or mash. Head to the village of Newtyle, where the award-winning pies at Pirie and Son butchers are handmade using traceable Scottish meat. £1.75 each. pirieandson.co.uk
2. Buko pie
Try it at Orient: The Original Buko Pie Bakeshop, Los Baños, Philippines
Invented in Los Baños in 1965, buko pie has since become a classic Filipino dessert. The double-crust pie is filled with young, soft coconut flesh and a sweetened, condensed-milk custard. For the original, head to the Orient bakery for handmade pies with a flaky, slightly salty, golden crust encasing a dense custard layered with fresh coconut slices. 250PHP (£3.70)
3. Tourtière
Try it at La Bûche, Québec City
Tourtière is a French-Canadian double-crusted pie filled with ground or diced meats and onions. Traditionally enjoyed around Christmas and New Year, it was created as a way of using up less favourable cuts. La Bûche offers a tourtière filled with local venison, beef and Nagano pork. C$27 (£17) restolabuche.com
4. Soparnik
Try it at Soparnik.eu, Dalmatia
Soparnik is a large, round pie from Croatia’s Dalmatia region. Thin wheat dough is stuffed with chopped chard and onions and cooked on hot embers underneath a layer of ash. Once cooked, it’s brushed with garlic olive oil and sliced into diamond-shaped pieces. Stop by Soparnik.eu, 12 miles from Split, grab a slice and put your money in the honesty box on the counter. One piece, kn7 (80p) soparnik.eu
5. Limburgse vlaai
Try it at Bisschopsmolen, Maastricht
Traditional to the Dutch province of Limburg, vlaai is a sweet pie with a crust of sweetened yeast dough. To try it, head to Bisschopsmolen, a historic working watermill and bakery on the River Jeker, where the on-site Smaaklokaal cafe offers a selection of diamond-latticed vlaai. The crust is made using the bakery’s own ground spelt, while the locally sourced fruit fillings include gooseberry, and apple and nuts. You can also learn to make it at Bisschopsmolen’s workshops, which include a mill tour. Slice with coffee, €5 (£4.25) bisschopsmolen.nl
6. Butter pie
Try it at 263, Preston
Butter pie is a double-crusted creation filled with potatoes, butter and onions. Said to have originated in Preston, Lancashire, it was invented by Catholics who didn’t eat meat on Fridays and used butter as a filling instead. You’ll find it in cafes, chip shops and pubs all over the city, as well as at Preston North End’s football ground. For a lighter take, head to 263 at Preston’s Winckley Square Hotel, where potato and ewe’s cheese are encased in delicate filo pastry and served with a sweet onion gravy. As part of a set tasting menu, £70. 263preston.co.uk
7. Karjalanpiirakka
Try it at Kanniston Leipomo, Helsinki
Also known as Karelian pies, these boat-shaped bakes are from the Karelia region, which straddles the Finnish-Russian border. The crisp crust is made from a rye dough that incorporates wheat flour. They’re stuffed with a porridge made from rice and milk, and often served with munavoi (chopped hard-boiled eggs mixed with butter) on top. In Helsinki, Kanniston Leipomo sells a handmade version with 90% rye crust. €2,20 (£1.85) kannistonleipomo.fi
8. Cherry pie
Try it at Goddards at Greenwich, London
Despite its all-American reputation, the first ever cherry pie was believed to have been baked in England for Queen Elizabeth I. For a classic version, visit Goddards at Greenwich, a family-run pie and mash business, where it’s made with sweet shortcrust pastry and cherries in syrup, and comes with custard or vanilla ice cream (or both). £3.40. goddardsatgreenwich.co.uk
Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Follow us on social media