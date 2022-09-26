Eight of the best pies from around the world

1. Scotch Pie

Try it at Pirie and Son, Newtyle, Angus



Traditionally filled with minced mutton, the Scotch pie is a small, straight-sided Scottish speciality flavoured with seasonings such as pepper, mace and nutmeg. Its hard crust makes it easy to eat by hand, and the lid, which is lower than the rim, provides space for spooning on gravy, beans or mash. Head to the village of Newtyle, where the award-winning pies at Pirie and Son butchers are handmade using traceable Scottish meat. £1.75 each. pirieandson.co.uk

2. Buko pie

Try it at Orient: The Original Buko Pie Bakeshop, Los Baños, Philippines



Invented in Los Baños in 1965, buko pie has since become a classic Filipino dessert. The double-crust pie is filled with young, soft coconut flesh and a sweetened, condensed-milk custard. For the original, head to the Orient bakery for handmade pies with a flaky, slightly salty, golden crust encasing a dense custard layered with fresh coconut slices. 250PHP (£3.70)

3. Tourtière

Try it at La Bûche, Québec City



Tourtière is a French-Canadian double-crusted pie filled with ground or diced meats and onions. Traditionally enjoyed around Christmas and New Year, it was created as a way of using up less favourable cuts. La Bûche offers a tourtière filled with local venison, beef and Nagano pork. C$27 (£17) restolabuche.com

4. Soparnik

Try it at Soparnik.eu, Dalmatia



Soparnik is a large, round pie from Croatia’s Dalmatia region. Thin wheat dough is stuffed with chopped chard and onions and cooked on hot embers underneath a layer of ash. Once cooked, it’s brushed with garlic olive oil and sliced into diamond-shaped pieces. Stop by Soparnik.eu, 12 miles from Split, grab a slice and put your money in the honesty box on the counter. One piece, kn7 (80p) soparnik.eu