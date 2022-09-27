The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Four of the best new boutique hotels in Dubrovnik
View of Dubrovnik Old Town.
1. St Joseph’s
Small but perfectly formed, Dubrovnik’s size is part of its charm — the Old Town is encircled by more than a mile of walls, while inside, the glistening stone streets and grand buildings look much as they have done for hundreds of years. But what makes it alluring for visitors, is exactly why the city’s hotel scene is somewhat static — there simply isn’t the space for new openings. That’s why Dubrovnik renovates and extends, keeping what’s already there in tip-top condition, with the majority of new hotels often outside the city walls or close to Dubrovnik airport.
Back in the Old Town, however, the latest property to get a revamp is St Joseph’s, already one of the most quietly luxurious places to stay in the city. It took two years to transform this 16th-century building into an upmarket, family-owned, six-suite hotel. Eight years since its 2014 opening, they’ve clawed out some more space by adding a three-room annex, St Joseph’s Cottage, just across the street. The vibe in the cottage’s Deluxe Standard and Deluxe Attic Rooms is modern luxury, expressed through an old-world lens, so expect no shortage of original features, from exposed stone walls to beamed ceilings. Rooms can be booked individually, or groups can rent the whole cottage; either way, it’s intimate, with just one room per floor, and the staff in the main lodge. Breakfast is served in the kitchen, giving it a home-from-home feel — a perfect retreat from the busy streets outside. From €265 (£225).
2. Hotel Bellevue
Jaw-dropping views are everywhere at this 91-room clifftop five-star. Almost all rooms have a sea view, but book a superior and you’ll get a balcony cantilevered over the Adriatic, too. Renovated in 2019, the new decor is glorious: soft grey walls, monochrome photos and wood floors, pepped up by the sparkling blue outside. From €480 (£407).
The restaurant terrace at Hotel Supetar.
3. Porto Hotel
Opened in June 2021, this is a rare new-build for Dubrovnik in the heart of the new city, a 20-minute walk from the Old Town. The 36 rooms have a classic boutique hotel feel: they feature wallpaper, a palette of taupes and greiges, and sleek marble in the bathrooms. From €130 (£110).
4. Hotel Supetar
An easy ferry ride from the Old Town’s marina is the pretty resort of Cavtat, home to 2022’s most exciting opening. The 16-room Supetar dazzles with fun feature wallpaper, pastel colours and art deco styling, in keeping with the 1920s villa from which it’s been converted. There’s a pool and even ancient ruins in the grounds. From €300 (£255).
Published in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Follow us on social media