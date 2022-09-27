Four of the best new boutique hotels in Dubrovnik

1. St Joseph’s

Small but perfectly formed, Dubrovnik’s size is part of its charm — the Old Town is encircled by more than a mile of walls, while inside, the glistening stone streets and grand buildings look much as they have done for hundreds of years. But what makes it alluring for visitors, is exactly why the city’s hotel scene is somewhat static — there simply isn’t the space for new openings. That’s why Dubrovnik renovates and extends, keeping what’s already there in tip-top condition, with the majority of new hotels often outside the city walls or close to Dubrovnik airport.



Back in the Old Town, however, the latest property to get a revamp is St Joseph’s, already one of the most quietly luxurious places to stay in the city. It took two years to transform this 16th-century building into an upmarket, family-owned, six-suite hotel. Eight years since its 2014 opening, they’ve clawed out some more space by adding a three-room annex, St Joseph’s Cottage, just across the street. The vibe in the cottage’s Deluxe Standard and Deluxe Attic Rooms is modern luxury, expressed through an old-world lens, so expect no shortage of original features, from exposed stone walls to beamed ceilings. Rooms can be booked individually, or groups can rent the whole cottage; either way, it’s intimate, with just one room per floor, and the staff in the main lodge. Breakfast is served in the kitchen, giving it a home-from-home feel — a perfect retreat from the busy streets outside. From €265 (£225).