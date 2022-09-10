How to spend a weekend on Tenerife's wild northern coast

There are two sides to every story. When people think of Tenerife, they often picture the island’s south coast — home to a warm, dry and eternally summery climate and resort towns strung along the shore. The north coast of the largest of the Canary Islands, however, is a different beast: buffeted by bracing trade winds and blessed by Atlantic rain showers, it reveals a greener, wilder and less familiar side of the Canaries — an area where visitors can burrow into the island’s fascinating past.

Here, you’ll find historic, mustard-hued towns and shadowy caves that echo with the legacy of the Indigenous Guanches people. It’s a place where you can swiftly strike into remote and otherworldly landscapes: head north east on ear-popping mountain roads to reach basalt cliffs teetering over a blue sea. In the far north west, meanwhile, the mist-shrouded spine of the Anaga Mountains loom, where mighty rock buttresses preside over on silent beaches.

Of course, beaches have long been the primary draw for visitors to the Canary Islands, and the north has them for all occasions, be it blustery beaches for surfers or serene coves for sunbathers — all formed from brooding, black volcanic sand. The creator behind this volcanic geography is, of course, Mount Teide — the 12,188ft stratovolcano that lords over the island at its centre. It marks the loftiest point on Spanish territory and was once believed by the Guanches to be a domain of the gods. Climbing or driving towards the summit affords truly almighty vistas along the heavenly north coast — towns, forests, beaches and banana groves shaded by the ever-shifting shadow of the mountain.