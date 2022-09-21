How to visit beaches responsibly: five ways you can help

4. Leave nature untouched

Taking a shell from your favourite beach home with you is a nostalgic nicety, but it’s important to bear in mind that they’re important to the health of the beach. Shells provide nutrients as well as shelter to small insects and animals, and are even used by marine birds to build their nests. You can still take a memorable souvenir, though. Shop around the coastline for handmade items from locals — not only does this protect the beach’s environment, but it supports the local economy and community.

If you come across a turtle or a seal that’s stranded or appears injured, it’s important not to disturb them. The best advice is to call a local conservation society or vet to avoid causing further distress. The Wildlife Trusts has more information on what to do when you find a stranded marine animal.

5. Help out from home

You can help keep beaches cleaner by intercepting waste before it gets to the ocean. Consider how you’re using plastic at home — recycle, reuse, avoid single-use plastic and buy sustainably and locally as much as possible. You can also take time to learn about the wider issues out there relating to beaches. For example, the traffic-clogging that causes disruption to local communities — you can help with this by visiting beaches that are reachable by bike or public transport instead of taking a car. The UK has some beautiful beaches that are accessible by train — like Cornwall’s Fistral Beach, the Isle of Harris’ Luskentyre Beach or Bournemouth and Brighton’s main beaches.

There are plenty of campaign groups out there helping to protect our coastlines, beaches and sea, like Surfers Against Sewage and the Ocean Conservation Trust. While joining local beach clean-ups is a great start, donating money to these causes from home can lead to better equipment and resources to help on a larger scale.

