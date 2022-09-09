Jamaica to Japan: five new cookbooks for autumn 2022

1. Salamati: Hamed’s Personal Kitchen

by Hamed Allahyari with Dani Valent

Part cookbook, part autobiography, Salamati is a gastronomic walk through the life of Hamed Allahyari, a Persian chef and restaurateur living in Australia. In 2012, following a midnight escape from his native Iran, where he faced religious persecution, the young chef made his way Down Under, where he set to work rebuilding his career, starting as a dishwasher. Today, Hamed heads up his own Melbourne restaurant, SalamaTea, a play on the Persian word ‘salamati’, meaning ‘health’ or ‘cheers’, where he serves traditional Persian dishes with an Aussie twist.

Salamati: Hamed’s Personal Kitchen is the culmination of a life spent in kitchens between two cultures. Hamed recalls his childhood, during which he would cook for crowds at the local mosque, with dishes such as gheymeh bademjan — slow-cooked lamb with split peas and aubergine. His early adulthood is represented by ash reshteh — a stew-like soup with a herby base of turmeric, fresh coriander, chives and mint, with garlic, yoghurt and thick wheat noodles — while tray-baked saffron salmon is a dish Hamed created for his Aussie friends. £25, Murdoch Books

2. Motherland: The Journey of Jamaican Food

by Melissa Thompson

Writer Thompson charts the influences on Jamaica’s food, from the Indigenous Taino, through Spanish and British rule, to more recent immigrant communities. Expect classics such as curry goat, and fun dishes like oxtail nuggets with pepper sauce mayo. £26, Bloomsbury

3. Japanese Home Cooking

by Maori Murota

Based on a French island during lockdown, Japanese-born chef Murota started making everything from scratch. In Japanese Home Cooking, she shares her recipes for home-style favourites such as Japanese-style stuffed cabbage and roasted lemongrass chicken. £22, Murdoch Books

4. Africana

by Lerato Umah-Shaylor

In her debut cookbook, Umah-Shaylor, who also goes by the mononym Lerato, shares her love letter to Africa’s diverse food cultures. Having grown up in Nigeria and the UK, Lerato shares stories of Africa alongside recipes from spice island coconut fish curry to harissa leg of lamb with hibiscus. £22, Harper Collins

5. Pierogi

by Zuza Zak

Zak’s third cookbook is dedicated to an iconic foodstuff from her native Poland: pierogi (dumplings). Dishes are divided into Modern, Vegan, Creative and Gluten-free, and also include other types of dumpling, such as pampuchy. Recipes include Polish highlands-inspired pierogi with cabbage and feta. £18, Quadrille

Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

