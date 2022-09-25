Meet the maker: the Shropshire truffle farmer

“You get lost in your own world in the truffle orchard,” says Mike Collison. “It’s peaceful, cool under the trees, magical — and you never know what you’re going to find.”



Working their way along neat rows of oak, hazel, pine and beech trees, Mike and his specially bred, truffle-hunting dog, Oscar, an Italian Lagotto Romagnolo, are searching for burgundy truffles — one of the world’s most expensive, most sought-after fungi. Oscar, nose to the ground, paws when he’s sniffed one out, indicating where Mike should dig.



“They’re knobbly-looking things,” says Mike. “They can be the size of a pea or an orange, close to the surface or three to four inches down. At this time of year [June], we’ll harvest two to three kilos in 40 minutes — after that, Oscar’s had enough and so have I.” The truffles are then washed, graded, trimmed of any over-ripe parts and sent to chefs around Shropshire.



Mike, who runs Shropshire Truffles with his wife Michelle, first tried truffle hunting in France’s Loire Valley in 2006, and was inspired to set up a farm of his own. In 2008, the couple planted 1,500 trees in their four-acre orchard, overlooking the village of Stapleton. Each had been inoculated with truffle spores; as the saplings grew, the fungi worked through the roots from which they would eventually grow. And although Mike believes his is now the most high-yielding truffle orchard in the country, the couple had a nail-biting 10 years waiting for their first harvest.