My life in food: Ed Gamble on Nando's, Korean cuisine and the perfect lasagne

I decided as a child that I was going to be the kid that ate everything. I was really interested in food and wanted to try new things. Once, at a wedding, there was a kids’ table with beige foods like oven chips, fish fingers, onion rings etc. I actively shunned all that. There was a big argument as to whether I could get something from the adult table. I won and I ate poached salmon. That’s how much of a posh ‘gourmando’ I was as a seven-year-old.

Delia was a big part of my childhood, and so were the recipes in Good Housekeeping magazine. My mum’s a really good cook, and there was one recipe from there we’d make every week — a dish with egg noodles, chicken breast, coconut milk, spring onions and curry paste. I still make it now because it takes me back to feeling safe, warm and comforted at home.

My lasagne is the densest, cheesiest meat cake you’ve ever seen in your life. It’s my wife’s favourite thing that I cook. I throw out the recipe and somehow make it eight times unhealthier. I add cheese to every layer — there will be cheese in the bechamel, which I don’t think is supposed to be in there, like cheddar. I’ll go to town and put parma ham in it, too. It’s delicious, but you can only have a small square of it otherwise your heart will combust.

If I get food delivered before a show, it’s almost always a Nando’s. That’s until my support act and tour manager, five days in, go, “Ed, we’ve got to have something other than a Nando’s, we’re going mad!” It’s normally either a half or quarter chicken, depending on how hungry I am, and then the grains and broccoli. I try to keep it light because I have to run around on stage for an hour and a half.