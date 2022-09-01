Notes from an author: Sylvie Bigar on cassoulet, southwest France's iconic dish

How could I have known that one bite of cassoulet would send me on a gastronomic, multi-year emotional journey leading me to my dramatic family history and the writing of my book, Cassoulet Confessions: Food, France, Family and the Stew That Saved My Soul.

What a discovery: every ingredient led to another corner of Occitania. As we hiked in the Montagne Noire, the creator of my debut cassoulet, who would become my culinary guru, showed me where the wild herbs grow. “Evergreen thyme along this hedge,” he whispered. “Rosemary by the rocks, see?” Later, we unearthed a laurel shrub and squeezed its leaves into the most fragrant bouquet garni.

Just outside the small village of Issel, we dug our hands into the unique red clay that potters mould into cassoles, vessels dedicated for cooking the stew; along the tranquil Canal du Midi, I learned the differences between the conical and the rotund ones. Crossing the Plain of the Lauragais, near the town of Pamiers, I kneeled in the fields to pick curly pods shielding their beans. We tasted and compared the round coco with the longer haricot de Castelnaudary, named after the nearby self-proclaimed capital of cassoulet.

At sunset, I bid my time until the last day-tripper left Carcassonne, and stayed behind, strolling through the now-quiet alleyways, imagining a whole cast of troubadours and knights that would’ve once roamed these cobbled streets. Here, chef Jean Pierre Blasco, one of my guru’s disciples runs the historical Auberge des Lices and his cassoulet almost rivals his master’s.

One morning, we drove off towards the sunny Corbières area, then the windy Minervois vineyards near the Regional Park of Haut-Languedoc to learn about the wide varieties of the Languedoc wines. On these high plateaus, the wind rules local agriculture, the way the homes are built, even the moods of its people. Near Minerve, a stunning village and the capital of the Minervois, the mountainous, stony soil produced a dry, red wine with cassis and blackberry accents, the perfect complement to our rich stew.

Over the years, I met some of the members of l’Académie Universelle du Cassoulet, the organisation founded to defend the authentic stew against the invasion of cassoulet-in-a-can or, even worse, the touristy all-you-can-eat cassoulet for €8 (£6.80). Their vetted eateries, restaurants and wineries led me from Narbonne all the way to Toulouse along the Route du Cassoulet.

I went as far as wondering if somehow this region was part of my own heritage, and dug into my family’s past searching for ancestral beans. What I discovered would leave me changed forever.

Sylvie Bigar is author of Cassoulet Confessions: Food, France, Family and the Stew That Saved My Soul, published by Hardie Grant Books, £16.99. Follow Sylvie on Twitter.

Discover more stories from our Notes from an author series

Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Follow us on social media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram