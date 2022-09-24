The travel kit list: sustainable gear for winter city breaks

1. Sony RX100 VII Compact Camera

Widely seen as one of the best cameras of its class, this award-winning point-and-shoot is a safe bet for discerning photographers. Standout features include a long battery life, broad zoom range and fast-tracking autofocus, all packed into a pocket-sized body. While the pro-level still and video performance comes with a hefty price tag, this camera delivers exceptional images in low-light or indoor settings. £1,150. sony.co.uk

2. DK Eyewitness Like a Local guidebook series

Curated by locals, these guides offer an intimate perspective on some of the world’s coolest cities, uncovering community favourites and neighbourhood haunts. Pick one up if you’re a returning visitor or simply want to explore beyond the big-hitting attractions. Like a Local is a new series launched in 2021, with more titles in the works. £12.99. dk.com/uk

3. Bellroy Sling Mini cross-body bag

Keep your essentials in close reach with the Sling Mini, a go-to for museum visits or a fast-paced night out. Its small body comes with a surprising 4L storage capacity (enough to fit your water bottle, travel umbrella, wallet and more), but an expandable side gusset keeps the bag slim when the load is light. Internal divisions, including a soft-lined sunglasses pouch, key clip and mesh pockets, ensure minimal rummaging. £79. bellroy.com

4. Eastpak Transverz M Suitcase

Much like the company’s iconic backpacks, the Transverz softshell luggage collection is light, durable and convenient. Top and side straps, a retractable handle and wheels make these trolleys easy to carry, while a water-resistant fabric and built-in TSA lock give you peace of mind when you’re on the go. Available in three sizes, the medium is ideal for a week-long break, with double-deck compartments and compression strips to keep your things organised. £145. eastpak.com