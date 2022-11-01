The ultimate guide to spending winter in Whistler, Canada

Things to see and do



1. Head to the mountains

In Canada, Whistler is synonymous with slopes. Skiers and snowboarders glide down the 8,100 acres of prime snow-coated terrain, with more than 200 marked trails catering to all winter sports enthusiasts. The Whistler Blackcomb mountains serve every level of skill with their perfectly pitched black diamonds and beginner-friendly scenic routes and après-oriented descents.

2. Get active off the slopes

You don't have to take to the slopes to get your heart racing in Whistler. Follow a Nordic trail looping around the frosted rim of Whistler’s Lost Lake, cross-country routes lead skiers into the depths of the secluded forests. Strap on to the back of a pack of Arctic dogs, sledding through the pines with your expert canine guides on the mountain’s scenic trail. Alternatively, if you're feeling extreme, take on the most physically demanding challenge that the slopes have to offer – heliskiing. Hurtle to earth from the door of a helicopter to catch endless backcountry powder and unparalleled mountain views.

3. Check out Whistler Village

The streets of Whistler's pedestrianised village are draped in hanging golden lights, gleaming through the density of freshly set snow. Shelter from the winter winds in cabin-style, wood-panelled boutiques, in galleries showcasing prominent local artists, or in the museums which educate about the region's rich heritage.

4. Indulge in some après

Teaming from the pubs and bars that spill out into the Village, travellers flock to après hotspots to socialise after long solo days on the slopes. Stop off at a slope-side bar like Garibaldi's Lift Co. and try Canada's answer to a Bloody Mary, a Caesar made with vodka and clam-juice. Alternatively, indulge in champagne, oysters, and cheese fondue at high end restaurant like Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar.