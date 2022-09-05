The ultimate hotel guide to Marrakech for 2022

Best for aesthetes

Intoxicatingly rich in aesthetic detail, Royal Mansour is one of the world’s most lavish hotels. Owned by the king of Morocco, Mohammed VI, this Moorish-style palace is a showcase for the country’s most dazzling craftsmanship: from the intricately carved cedarwood to the embroidered damask curtains, virtually every decorative detail was created by one of Morocco’s top artisans. The hotel seems to get everything else right. too: the spa is top-tier, and guests occupy standalone, three-storey riads, with rooftop plunge pool. Rates are hefty, but pampering treatments, dining reservations and pool passes are available to day guests (a day pass costs MAD1,250 [£105]), meaning Mansour’s magic remains somewhat accessible. In fact, at £38, afternoon tea here feels a relative steal.



Rooms: From €1,400 (£1,200), including airport transfers and fast-track immigration.

Best for discerning diners

Delicious though tagines are, frequent visitors to Marrakech may find many menus repetitive. There’s no chance of that at Dar Simons, however: the labour of love of Belgian chef Carlo Simons, this petite guest house at the edge of the souks is better understood as a restaurant with rooms. Those diminutive rooms are restrained, tasteful and tranquil, though the real reason to bed down here is to secure a priority reservation in the intimate 12-cover fine-dining restaurant. Incorporating whatever is best that day, the minimalist menu might feature crisp sea bass soaked in honey and saffron, or homemade ice cream streaked with whisky, caramel and butter.

Rooms: From €90 (£77).