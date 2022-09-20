Undiscovered Greece: exploring Epirus

ZAGORI



Eyewitness: an elemental escape in Zagori

“I’m in Greece,” I think to myself. “I’m in Greece and I’m absolutely soaking.” No, no, I’m not floating lazily in the sun-soaked waters of a white-sand beach, or fresh from a dip in a Santorini plunge pool. I’m high in the hills of the Pindos mountains and the heavens have just opened. Heavily. However, as I gaze out from under my enormous poncho I can’t help but feel elated. I’ve spent the past few days marvelling at the vivid greens and blues of the landscapes here — colours that are only possible if it does, occasionally, absolutely chuck it down.

I’m in Zagori, an area deep in the heart of Epirus, made up of 46 picturesque villages, perched high on the hillsides and blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. Our base, Aristi, is one such village, an idyllic spot where chickens wander the streets and cats laze happily in dappled sunlight. Don’t let these sleepy villages fool you though — Zagori is a destination made for extreme adventure. The heart of the area is the Vikos-Aoös National Park, a UNESCO Global Geopark, where dramatic cliffs and canyons provide plenty of opportunities for trekking, rock climbing and whitewater rafting.

Today, we’re taking it easy. We’re hiking the ‘Hunters of the Ice Age’ trail, a two-and-a-half-hour route that winds along the shores of the bright blue Voidomatis river, one of the coldest (and thus clearest) in Greece. As we walk, our guide Spyridoula, from local adventure outfit Trekking Hellas, stops to point out plants, rock formations and animal tracks. “There are over 1,700 different plants in Vikos, many of which are endemic just to this area,” she explains, pointing out a bright pink wild orchid hidden between two large pine trees. These plants have played an important role in the area’s history. Before modern medicine, many were used by ‘Vikos doctors’ — natural healers from Zagori who gained fame across the Ottoman Empire due to their deep knowledge of herbal remedies.

To this day, the national park remains a treasure trove of flora and fauna, where Zagori’s natural history can be seen written into the rock and tasted in the water. At Spyridoula’s urging, I fill my bottle from a spring that meets the river, as she tells me that she’s just signed up to take a water sommelier course. This will enable her to gain a greater understanding of the taste, make-up and history of the water — skills she hopes to use to benefit the area.