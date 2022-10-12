Alternatives to New York City: five cool east coast cities that deserve more attention

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

New York may be the cultural capital of North America, but Philadelphia birthed the nation. Only a 90-minute train ride southwest from NYC, Philly is a satisfying mixture of glass skyscrapers and historic red-brick rowhouses. Both cities are walkable and museum-mad, but it's Philly’s rich colonial history that sets it apart. Time travel to America’s infancy at Independence Hall, where the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution was created and the Liberty Bell hangs. Learn more at the exhaustive 2017-opened Museum of the American Revolution. In its learned league are other renowned institutions like the riverfront Philadelphia Museum of Art; rooms stuffed with French Impressionist works at the Barnes Foundation; and medical oddities at the Mütter Museum.

But Philadelphia is no stale artefact. Clustered in cool neighbourhoods like Northern Liberties and Fishtown are craft beer bars, live music venues, evolving walls of street art, a retro arcade and gallery open house nights the first Friday of each month. More quirk can be found at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, whose labyrinthine surfaces are covered entirely in mosaics. In summer, stroll Spruce Street Harbor Park’s Delaware River boardwalk, where you can tackle a gooey Philly Cheesesteak from Chickie’s & Pete’s and hang in hammocks that swing beneath a canopy of colourful lights.

Where to stay: In art deco digs: boutique four-star Kimpton Hotel Palomar is situated in central Rittenhouse Square. With pops of paintings and colourful busts of former presidents, the hotel has a playful atmosphere. Book a room at the top for views across the city from the towering windows. Rooms from $259 (£225) per night.