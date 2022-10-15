Discover pink river dolphins and Indigenous culture in the Colombian Amazon

Gifted some sugarcane for my onward journey, I say goodbye to the healer and his village of San Martín de Amacayacu and return to my base by wooden boat. Calanoa Amazonas is a lodge-style hotel home to a number of treehouses that look out over the tree canopy towards Peru, just two miles away, across the dark waters of the Amazon.



And while the hotel prides itself on its dedication to the arts, hosting workshops and artist residencies, most travellers make the journey here — around 30 miles by boat from Leticia, the Colombian Amazon’s ‘capital’ city — for the wildlife. On our first night, we join the lodge team, staffed from the neighbouring village, on a humid, night-time walk through the forest. Within seconds of setting off, head guide Sergio León spots a neon-green manakin bird, no bigger than a hen’s egg, sitting statue-still on a low branch. We press onwards, torch beams guiding us. When a downpour comes, as it regularly does in these parts, Sergio shows us how to wrap up our cameras and phones in banana leaves to keep them dry.



The next day, we’re in search of Amazonian ‘pink’ river dolphins, known here as boto. Specially adapted to navigate the web of tree roots that spread out underwater, this vulnerable freshwater species can grow up to nine feet in length, and when they breathe, they barely breach the surface, making them notoriously hard to spot. The river stretches for miles on either side, but somehow Sergio has found them: we spy one, then another as they surface, rosy-hued against the murky tide. But they’re far from the only attraction; on a branch, Sergio spots a four-foot-long green iguana, while, further down the riverbank, we see a pair of pygmy marmosets, the smallest monkeys in the world. They launch themselves between the branches of a tree and scratch at its bark to release a sap they find delicious.



On our way home, Sergio steers us to the dock at Mocagua, a sleepy village belonging to the Ticuna, one of the Indigenous tribes that live along the water. Here, cats, dogs and chickens live in harmony, snoozing beneath the shaded wooden houses built on stilts, while people come and go. On the outside of each house are huge, multicoloured murals of Amazonian creatures, each representing a different ancestral group in the community.