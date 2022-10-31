Paid Content for Silversea
Exploring Norway’s culinary coastline
Set to an incredible backdrop, the Nordic shores are home to many gastronomical delights.
Norway’s coastline is home to some of the world’s most dramatic and inspiring scenery, with towering mountains plunging into glassy fjords and adventure whispering its way along every winding village road and watery route. And what you can eat from the North Sea waters here is as fresh and delicious as seafood gets. The fishing villages and sophisticated city harbours of Norway are undoubtedly where you'll find the people at the cutting edge of modern Nordic cuisine, which is still inextricably linked to its Viking heritage. With so many ways to discover the country's coastal cuisine, whether it's by land or by sea, Silversea Cruises’ immersive culinary programme, S.A.L.T (Sea and Land Taste) is an interesting way to do so. Here are three idyllic spots to alight along the way.
Bergen
Bergen’s colourful, wooden wharf-front buildings in the city’s historic quarter, Bryggen, tell the story of deep links to the North Sea and trading. Since the 12th century, stockfish (dried cod) from northern Norway has been shipped from the docks in Bergen for export throughout Europe. One of the world’s oldest fish markets, which dates to the 13th century, still operates in the heart of the old town. Come to admire glistening Norwegian prawns, scallops, mussels and other fruits of the sea stacked neatly for sale. During the summer growing season, you’ll find bountiful local produce, too. You’ll also learn about Norwegian naustkultur, which refers to boating culture and the intrinsic relationship the citizens have with the sea.
Silversea Cruises are able to visit the smaller ports that larger ships can’t access, including places like Bergen, Norway.
Geiranger
North of Bergen, at the end of the waterfall-lined Geirangerfjord, verdant farms wrinkled into mountain valleys are home to some of the country’s most celebrated small and independent producers. Homemade goats’ milk cheeses, craft beers and artisanal chocolates are some of the local delights you can try.
Chocolate lovers will find a little piece of heaven inside an old boathouse at the fjord’s edge in the village of Geirganger itself, where chocolate creations made from scratch at Geiranger Sjokolade are filled with ingredients largely sourced from the local area, including mint and Nordic berries.
Nordfjord
A postcard-like vision of a Norwegian fishing village is brought to life in the incredibly preserved, picturesque village of Kalvåg. Once one of the largest fishing villages along the coastline, the hamlet hugs the rocky island of Frøya at the entrance to Nordfjord, where glaciers and more waterfalls abound. The winter cod and herring fishery was vital to this region in the past, and historic fish warehouses still line the quay in Kalvåg. Today, the area is a popular destination for hiking.
Take the scenic road to explore the fishing village and its history. Local restaurant, Knutholmen, along the picturesque bay, sources its daily menu from local producers to create seafood platters piled high with blåskjell (blue mussels), shrimp, crab, prawns, Norwegian lobster and more. A meal here, with the salt breezes from the fjord on the air and views all around, goes down like a pure, distilled taste of the pristine Nordic coast.
