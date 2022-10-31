Exploring Norway’s culinary coastline

Geiranger

North of Bergen, at the end of the waterfall-lined Geirangerfjord, verdant farms wrinkled into mountain valleys are home to some of the country’s most celebrated small and independent producers. Homemade goats’ milk cheeses, craft beers and artisanal chocolates are some of the local delights you can try.

Chocolate lovers will find a little piece of heaven inside an old boathouse at the fjord’s edge in the village of Geirganger itself, where chocolate creations made from scratch at Geiranger Sjokolade are filled with ingredients largely sourced from the local area, including mint and Nordic berries.

Nordfjord

A postcard-like vision of a Norwegian fishing village is brought to life in the incredibly preserved, picturesque village of Kalvåg. Once one of the largest fishing villages along the coastline, the hamlet hugs the rocky island of Frøya at the entrance to Nordfjord, where glaciers and more waterfalls abound. The winter cod and herring fishery was vital to this region in the past, and historic fish warehouses still line the quay in Kalvåg. Today, the area is a popular destination for hiking.

Take the scenic road to explore the fishing village and its history. Local restaurant, Knutholmen, along the picturesque bay, sources its daily menu from local producers to create seafood platters piled high with blåskjell (blue mussels), shrimp, crab, prawns, Norwegian lobster and more. A meal here, with the salt breezes from the fjord on the air and views all around, goes down like a pure, distilled taste of the pristine Nordic coast.

