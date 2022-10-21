Is Bogotá the new street art capital of South America?

My tour with Luis is thanks to Capital Graffiti Tours, a donations-only walking tour guided by artists that runs twice a day in the city, every day. What he instils in visitors isn’t just an appreciation of art, but one of the most interesting and vital introductions to Colombia — its triumphs, its history and its struggles, from civil war to the ongoing fight for indigenous rights. “One of the best ways to protest now and remain anonymous is street art,” Luis says. “With this type of art, everyone can contribute, and everyone can have their work — and their thoughts — seen.”



In the three hours we have together, we see a fraction of what the city has to show. My favourite work is a collaboration between Bastardilla and her boyfriend, Wosnan, a piece that Luis describes as “both decorative and political”. To the initiated, this mural speaks of government failure and political protests — events plucked from Colombia’s recent past. The ‘PRIMERA LINEA’ etched in capitals on the back of a green bug signifies a protest group of the same name; the insect speaking of youth and pluckiness. “This mural is a homage to them,” Luis finishes. “Lots of people saw them as heroes, while others saw them as bandits.”



Nearby we see a powerful work by DJ Lu: a stencilled outline of an amputee with a rifle as a leg. “This can take months to design on Photoshop, and seconds to spray paint,” Luis tells me. Elsewhere is a mural of three stencilled faces: these represent three real-life men of the Indigenous Páez people, who struggled for their land in the 1960s. Around the corner is the work of Guache, one of the country’s most famous artists. His name means ‘warrior’ in the language of the indigenous Muisca people, his work easily identifiable by the block shapes and straight lines.



Not far away, a huge piece in bright mauves and magentas covers the entire side of a hostel. It was commissioned by the owner to celebrate the most beloved icons of Bogotá: the Gold Museum, housing pre-Columbian treasure; hummingbirds, the types you see flying through the pretty gardens of San Francisco de Sales church; and the face of Salavarrieta Ríos, also known as ‘La Pola’, a woman who fiercely fought against Spanish rule in the 1800s.



Steps away, another mural covers the side of a small building. “It’s an illustration of a páramo ecosystem, again by Bastardilla,” Luis says. Patches of purples, teals and blues merge to form mountains and lakes. “It’s a symbol of Colombia,” he continues. “She makes it look like a living organism, a place full of life. These artists, they hold up a mirror to our whole country.”



How to do it: Book free tours with Capital Graffiti Tours, which currently meets at 10am and 2pm outside the Gold Museum.

Published in the November 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

