Notes from an author: David Haskell on the stirring sounds of Ecuador's rainforest

The marvels of rainforest sound are both highly ordered and delightfully improvisational. Singing animals divide the acoustic spectrum to share sonic space and avoid overlapping with one another. They also shape their song to the space. Howler monkeys, for example, give very low rumbles to signal their territorial boundaries. These sounds travel well over long distances. The short-range squeaks and trills of pygmy marmosets are intended for nearby companions and are quickly swallowed by the reverberance of the forest. But evolution also gives us diverse extravagance. Sexual displays, especially, have taken very different paths of sonic evolution in different species, guided primarily not by physical laws of sound transmission but the aesthetic preferences of each species. For example, every one of the dozen species of tanager (a brilliantly coloured bird) has its own version of a whistled melody, signalling the pedigree and quality of singers.



In the forest, thousands of species unite, finding their places in the sonic tumult; a glorious and free convergence. Lying sleepless amid these sounds I’m humbled by the overwhelming sensory experience and inspired by the creative powers of evolution.



Should you visit one of the eco-lodges or research stations in the Tiputini region, exploring sounds with a local guide will deepen your sensory engagement and appreciation. The depth of cultural knowledge about the rainforest and its many singing animals is one of the great treasures of the Amazon. A distant chirp reveals that woolly monkeys are on their way. Raucous cries from above the canopy tell us that macaws and toucans are gathering in a fruiting tree. The buzz of a cicada signals that the dry season is waning. There is a lesson here for us, where-ever we live: by listening to birds, insects and other animals, we can understand the many rhythms of the seasons and connect to the lives of species that may be hidden from the eye but are marvellously vocal. In doing so, our senses open directly to the living Earth, a source of sustenance and renewal.

Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and the Crisis of Sensory Extinction by David George Haskell, is published by Faber & Faber, £20.

Published in the October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

