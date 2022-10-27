Take the plunge on a voyage into Greenland's wild southern fjords

Nearby, the choir is practising in the church, eight villagers in matching white shirts singing about the changing seasons. I take a seat at a red-painted pew while the choirmaster introduces the next hymn. “In winter, it is cold and there is wind,” he explains, “but this song is about summer, which is a wonderful time for us.” He pauses as a thought strikes him, adds a quick “Apart from the mosquitoes”, and then launches into a gentle song that rises and falls like the breeze. An hour later, as I’m clattered to the ground, I discover that the choirmaster sings rather more gently than he plays football. We’ve been challenged to a match, and it’s clear that the villagers of Aappilattoq take the sport seriously. There are determined runs and flying tackles, long-range shots and a much-contested penalty decision. In between breaks to retrieve the ball from the harbour, the villagers score four times; and it could have been more but for some backs-to-the-wall heroics from the ship’s doctor in goal. “Bad luck, Team Ultramarine!” calls Jo consolingly from the sideline, as I traipse off the pitch with no goals and two bruised shins.



The last day comes and it feels the trip has been building to this moment. Like any good dramatist, Alison saves the best for last. “The Greenlandic ice sheet reminds me of my small place in the ecosystem,” she says, and as the throb of the helicopter fades and silence rings, I do find myself feeling quite little. The ice is two miles thick in places and spreads north from here for thousands of miles. Just a handful of people have set eyes on this gargantuan thing. And now, one of them is me.



I climb a hill of glacial scree. This isn’t a landscape of virgin snow; below me the ice is grey with dirt and dust — squint, and it could be sun-baked desert rock. To my right, an ice floe drags inexorably downwards, its surface buckled in folds like charging waves. On the distant fjord, icebergs look like clouds. Greenland is a place where cold can seem hot and solid can seem liquid and where nature destroys or creates, depending on where you’re sitting. “It gives you a different perspective on things, doesn’t it?” says Jo, joining me on a boulder. I nod and we let time pass. “Who knows,” she continues after a while. “If I stay here long enough, perhaps I’ll see the point of sushi.”