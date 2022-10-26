The inside guide to Busan, South Korea

Once content to linger in the shadow of Seoul, Korea’s second city is now a destination in its own right, home to marvelous stretches of coastline, lively street markets and a boisterous local spirit that’s nothing short of infectious. While South Koreans flock to Busan in the summer to sunbathe on the wide sands of Haeundae Beach, this city has much more to offer than just seaside splendor.

Start your visit off in Seomyeon, Busan’s hopping downtown and central business district. Grab a bowl of kalguksu (knife-cut noodles) and soak up the down-home vibes at Gijang Home-made Noodle in Seomyeon Market before wandering the neighborhood’s vibrant alleys en route to nearby Jeonpo Cafe Street. This district of former workshops has been transformed into a hip area with coffee houses, intimate bars and speciality restaurants. Watch the afternoon slide by over a cappuccino and pastry at U:Dally, or stop by Beer Shop for a craft pint before getting your Korean barbecue fix on at Yoonam Ju, a cozy eatery famous for its thick cuts of fresh pork and quality sides.

If it’s seafood you’re after, look no further than Jagalchi Market. Serving up the ocean’s bounty for over 600 years, Jagalchi is a feast for both the eyes and the stomach, and is considered Busan’s living, beating heart. Sample some serious sashimi at the massive Raw Fish Pavilion, where you can point to your lunch and have it dispatched on the spot. If you’re feeling extra-adventurous, head deep into the concourse and sit down at one of the stalls serving up hagfish, a saltwater eel that’s chopped up and fried at your table, along with heaps of onions and a generous amount of gochujang (red pepper paste). Make sure to wash it all down with a little green bottle of the Korean spirit soju to round off this quintessential Busan culinary experience.

If you’re still peckish, saunter next door to the cavernous Bupyeong Kkangtong Market, where you can graze on Korean street stall favorites such as ddeokbokki and bindaetteok (mung bean pancake). Once you’ve had your fill of market food, take a taxi to nearby Songdo Beach and ride the cable car over the water to Amnam Park, or head to Yeongdo Island and walk off the afternoon’s indulgences at the Huinnyeoul Culture Village. Perched above a seaside cliff, this picturesque hamlet of alabaster abodes offers sweeping ocean views that just may conjure up images of the Greek Isles.