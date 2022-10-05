The ultimate hotel guide to Toronto

Canada’s largest city has long had plenty to thrill visitors: world-class museums, international restaurants and golden beaches. Its accommodation, by contrast, hasn’t always managed to keep up — but things are changing. As Toronto establishes itself as a film and tech hub, new hotels are moving in at pace and old ones are upping their game. Hotels typically reflect their locale, from the historic Annex neighbourhood to the lively Entertainment District and hip Trinity-Bellwoods. For luxury brands, the Financial District and upmarket Yorkville are your go-tos, while bohemian-cool stays abound in trendy Queen West. Many of Toronto’s best hotels are within the central core, but if you base yourself further out, be sure you’re on a subway or streetcar line; bargain stays can quickly become otherwise if you have hefty taxi fares to contend with.