Welcome to the Wales you don’t know

This was the only Wales I knew. Growing up close to the border, I could see from my English village the hills above Ruthin rumpling the western horizon. “That’s Wales,” I was told as a kid, without really realising what that meant. My grandmother was Welsh. There was a Prince of Wales on TV, but confusingly, he was English. Some people in Wales spoke a different language but some didn’t. I knew two Welsh words: croeso, welcome, because it was written on a border sign, and araf, slow, because it was written on the roads.

In time, northeast Wales became a familiar neighbour with a subtle charm. The woods were bigger, the summits higher, and the coastlines longer. It was in this Wales I climbed my first hill, drove my first car, and took a family walk every Boxing Day. The towns we passed through were bustling vignettes of rain-smeared light and woodsmoke. It was different and exciting, and beyond the horizon, there was—and is—more.

Forget the stats; when you’re in it, Wales feels anything but small. Here are destinations with star-sized charisma, in a part of Wales that often escapes the limelight.