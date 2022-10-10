What is luxury travel in 2022? The experts look at how the industry is evolving

Rossella Beaugié

Co-founder of The Thinking Traveller, luxury villa specialist

What are luxury travellers seeking at this time?

Seclusion and a private space to reconnect with loved ones, with home-from-homes, private residences and villas being the perfect choice for those wanting to get away from the crowds.

What specifications are they requesting?

We’ve seen an increase in the number of requests that have come through for fully-serviced villas that provide private chefs, villa staff for daily housekeeping and VIP experiences such as in-villa wine tasting. Guests have also been looking for in-villa facilities such as cinemas and hammams.

What tours and destinations are popular?

Travellers are booking authentic ‘off-the-beaten track’ destinations. Villas on the Greek islands of Paros, Antiparos, Tinos and Syros have been very popular, along with our properties in cosmopolitan favourites such as Sicily and Puglia.

Are people approaching trips in a more ‘conscious’ or holistic way?

People want a deeper understanding and to get in touch with the community. This is another reason why our portfolio is so well received, because we’ve restored historical buildings like towers in Sicily and a fortress in Capraia. Our clients understand the importance of these places and what they can give back to the community. Guests are also loving having the cook from the village rather than a chef from a Michelin-starred restaurant because they like the opportunity to sample real life in the destination.

What else is influencing luxury travel?

We’re noticing clients have an amplified desire to travel to our Mediterranean destinations in the cooler, quieter months. We’re also increasingly finding more couples choosing a villa holiday over a hotel stay.