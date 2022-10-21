What to do in Lichfield, Staffordshire's cathedral city

Why go

Around 13 miles north of Birmingham, Lichfield is a city that wears its history on its sleeve. You’ll see it in the mismatch of architectural styles, from the distinctive black-and-white Tudor timber to grand Georgian and Victorian facades. After all, the city has been home to a number of significant historical figures, from the Anglo-Saxon St Chad to 18th-century luminaries such as writer Samuel Johnson and doctor Erasmus Darwin, both of whose lives can be explored in respective museums.

Perhaps most impressive of all Lichfield’s historical treasures, however, is the three-spired cathedral (one of only three such cathedrals in the country), which watches over the compact, historic centre. The city still serves as an important religious centre today, but there’s plenty to discover besides, from museums and colourful cafes to beautiful countryside; right on its doorstep are the hills and woodland of Cannock Chase, host venue for the mountain biking at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



What to do

Towering over the city, the imposing Lichfield Cathedral has a past stretching back 1,300 years. Open to visitors most days, the gothic masterpiece is best explored on one of the guide-led Highlight Tours (£5 per person); the 45-minute visits offer an intriguing insight into the cathedral, showing how archaeological investigations uncovered the remains of the original building from 700AD. As well as stained glass and ornate tombs, don’t miss important artefacts such as the St Chad Gospels, an eighth-century gospel book housed in the cathedral's Chapter House.

A short walk away is the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum and Bookshop, set within in the former home of the literary figure, who lived here for the first 27 years of his life in the early 18th century. Johnson is best known for compiling the influential A Dictionary of the English Language in 1755, and the museum’s faithfully restored rooms and artefacts from Johnson’s life offer a fascinating glimpse into life of that era. There’s even the chance to try writing with ink and a quill in the workroom.



Where to eat

A short drive outside the city, the elegant Boat Inn certainly lives up to its reputation as a Michelin-listed restaurant. Indulge in the six-course tasting menu of modern British cuisine - the roasted artichoke with Lichfield asparagus, salsa verde, black garlic and mushroom, and the chocolate parfait, are particularly delicious. Alternatively, in the city centre, Darwin’s at the George serves classic pub fare, from surf and turf to sticky toffee pudding. A few doors down, Pom’s is a popular spot for brunch - expect punchy bloody marys, eggs benedict and milkshakes made with ice cream.



Don't miss

Be sure to visit Erasmus Darwin House, the former home of the eminent 18th-century doctor, botanist, scientist, inventor, poet and grandfather of Charles Darwin. Learn more about the polymath’s incredible life and pioneering work, get hands-on in the Inventions Room and try out his creations like The Speaking Machine, which aimed to mimic human speech. There’s also a beautiful garden to explore, brimming with herbs and flowers.