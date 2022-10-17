Where to hike in Italy: five stretches along the Grand Italian Trail

Weaving for around 4,000 miles throughout the entire length of the peninsula, the Grand Italian Trail connects the country’s 20 regions from Trieste in the northeast to Santa Teresa Gallura on the island of Sardinia. Conceptualised by a group of ambitious hikers in the 1980s, it was only opened in its entirety three years ago; today, it's Europe’s longest mountain trail, entailing 354 stages and runs through six UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 15 national parks. What’s more, it's set to be further expanded into the epic Path of Parks, which will link all of Italy’s 25 national parks by 2033. For the active visitors, Italy’s lesser-known corners and rural heartlands will soon be within walking distance.

1. The Italian classic

Best for: incredible views

The Campania region in southwestern Italy has long been a lure for visitors to the country, thanks, in part, to the beauty of the Amalfi Coast. Characterised by dramatic coastlines where steep cliffs stand guard over seaside towns, the rocky ridges that form the backbone of the peninsula provide exhilarating hiking and the chance to experience this Italian classic from a different perspective. The paths around the hilltop hamlet of Colli di Fontanelle offer panoramic views across the cliffside village of Positano and its bay all the way to the storied Li Galli archipelago, where the Sirens enchanted Odysseus. If a day of hiking has left you ravenous, try the Sorrento speciality of aubergine coated with sugar and chocolate.

2. The best-kept secret

Best for: off-the-beaten-path adventures

In recent years, the diminutive region of Molise in southern Italy has become best known, ironically, for its relative obscurity — it’s a destination so unexplored that even Italians joke it doesn’t exist.Although Molise may have flown under the radar of travellers and locals alike, it’s a hidden gem, with sandy beaches, mountainous landscapes and historic settlements displaying a slower, more traditional way of life. Seven stages of the Grand Italian Trail wind through the region’s small massifs, where remote villages are still connected by tratturi — ancient pastoral highways used by shepherds for the seasonal movement of animals. Highlights include the stretch from Bojano to San Marco for easy hiking, bucolic beauty and a visit to the archaeological remains of Roman settlement Altilia-Saepinum.